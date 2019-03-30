Winnipeg powerlifters use their strength to make a little girl’s dreams come true

A group of powerlifters used their skills to help raise money for one young girl fighting cancer.

Maya was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) when she was only 2.

Her parents say she has gone through her chemo treatments with a strength rivalling that of a weight lifter.

“Deadlifts for Dreams” organizer and Midtown Barbell owner, Dave Beakley wanted to raise enough money to make Maya’s dream come true.

“In getting matched with Maya I got to know her and her family and the fit is absolutely perfect. She’s a little fighter, she’s going through some things right now and she doesn’t let it phase her. I just thought that went really well with power-lifters who train everyday and push themselves and are fighters in their own regard,” Beakley said.

In hopes of raising $17,000, 25 lifters competed for Maya’s benefit. The group surpassed their goal and raised around $22,000.