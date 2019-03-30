Lifestyle
March 30, 2019 7:32 pm

Winnipeg powerlifters use their strength to make a little girl’s dreams come true

By Digital Journalist  Global News

A group of deadlifters are using their skills to help raise money for Maya, a young girl fighting cancer. 

Deadlifts for Dreams
A A

A group of powerlifters used their skills to help raise money for one young girl fighting cancer.

Maya was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) when she was only 2.

READ MORE: Winnipeg hair salon raises money for terminally ill kids

Her parents say she has gone through her chemo treatments with a strength rivalling that of a weight lifter.

Story continues below

“Deadlifts for Dreams” organizer and Midtown Barbell owner, Dave Beakley wanted to raise enough money to make Maya’s dream come true.

“In getting matched with Maya I got to know her and her family and the fit is absolutely perfect. She’s a little fighter, she’s going through some things right now and she doesn’t let it phase her. I just thought that went really well with power-lifters who train everyday and push themselves and are fighters in their own regard,” Beakley said.

READ MORE: Santa Suite: Supporting The Dream Factory

In hopes of raising $17,000, 25 lifters competed for Maya’s benefit. The group surpassed their goal and raised around $22,000.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Body Building
Deadlifting
Deadlifts For Dreams
Midtown Barbell
Powerlifting
winnipeg
Winnipeh

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.