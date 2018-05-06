Winnipeg hair salon raises money for terminally ill kids

A Winnipeg hair salon hosted its fourth annual cut-a-thon to raise money for terminally ill children in Manitoba on Sunday.

Hair cuts at Evoluir Salon were $20 and 100% of the proceeds will be going directly to The Dream Factory, a charitable organization dedicated to fulfilling dreams for kids who are battling life-threatening illnesses.

Owner Marina Cabral lost her brother to cancer nine years ago. Since then, she’s been dedicated to helping sick kids.

“Why wouldn’t anybody want to give?” she asked. “If I had more money to give, I’d give everything.”

In the past three years, Cabral said she’s raised over $30, 000.

READ MORE: Winnipeggers lace up in support of the CancerCare Manitoba Foundation

Howard Koks, the executive director of The Dream Factory, said if it wasn’t for charitable events, the organization wouldn’t be able to operate.

“We’re 100% dependent on our donors and our supporters and our volunteers. They’re the ones who make dreams come true,” Koks said. “Our job at the dream factory is to take their wonderful donations, meet the families, find out what the kids dreams are and then make the dream come true on their behalf.”

He said as long as the dreams are realistic, the organization never turns one down. He said dreams range from a bedroom makeover, to meeting a sports star, to trips around the world.

READ MORE: ‘Dream car’ rebuilt for Winnipegger with terminal cancer

Cabral has no intention of ending the annual cut-a-thon any time soon.

“We’ll forever donate to the Dream Factory as long as Evoluir’s doors are open.”