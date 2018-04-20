Winnipeggers lace up in support of the CancerCare Manitoba Foundation

Imagine running 100 miles or 160 kilometres in 24 hours. That’s exactly what Jonathan Torchia and Junel Malapad set out to do Friday afternoon.

The duo helped organize the first annual Run Your Lungs Out. But it’s no short task. The challenge means Torchia and Malapad will spend 24 hours straight running on a treadmill to help raise funds for the CancerCare Manitoba Foundation.

Both avid runners and Lululemon ambassadors, the pair were inspired to give back after learning that a family member of a fellow ambassador had lung cancer.

“Cancer sucks. Everyone has been affected by it, so I wanted to do something special for her, for her family and for the Winnipeg community,” Torchia explained.

The event was held at the Lululemon Outlet Collection on Sterling Lyon Parkway and took 12 weeks to organize.

But Torchia and Malapad weren’t the only ones to sweat it out. Close to 100 people, who raised a minimum of $100 each, laced up their sneakers to take part in the event on two other treadmills.

“We have other people joining us in half hour increments to come out and cheer and support. All the treadmills are all sold out, all 96 spots sold out in 36 hours so the community is really behind us,” Torchia said.

When the event started at noon more than $32,000 had been raised with more funds coming in. The money will be donated to CancerCare Manitoba Foundation’s lung cancer chapter.

The organization holds a special place in Malapad’s heart. He learned all about the resources available after his father was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

“When it happened to me and my family, you know your life gets turned around, you don’t know where to turn to or what kind of resources you have, it’s just so important to have that support behind you,” said Malapad.

Malapad is no stranger to running long distances. As an ultra marathon runner he’s participated in 100 kilometre long races before. But prior to the event, the longest Torchia had ever run was just over 42 kilometres. But he said he was determined to get it done.

“I’m going to slug it out, whatever I got to do. Walk, run, crawl, it’s going to get done, 100 miles in 24 hours.”

Close to 40 people volunteered their time during the challenge. But it wasn’t all about running. The 24 hour event also featured a Live DJ, midnight yoga, as well as spin classes and stretching stations.