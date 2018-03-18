‘Dream car’ rebuilt for Winnipegger with terminal cancer

He may not be driving it during a car chase in the middle of San Francisco, but Dennis Bell finally has his dream car.

During the weekend’s World of Wheel event, Bell was able to finally see the completed outer-shell of a 1968 Ford Mustang that holds a special place in his heart.

Bell, who was diagnosed with terminal cancer four years ago, said it was a lifelong ambition to have the same ride that Steve McQueen drove 50 years ago.

“It started in 1968,” Bell said. “My brother and I used to go to the drive-ins all the time.

“A new movie was coming out called Bullitt, and we said ‘let’s go see this really neat chase scene everyone is talking about.'”

66-year-old Bell said the scene in question, one in which McQueen is chased over the hilly terrain of San Francisco, instilled a love of the classic Mustang.

Two and a half years ago, Bell and his wife of 43 years, Marleen, finally got their hands on a replica. But the vehicle, bought from a seller in Sarnia, needed repairs before it could hit the road.

“It was all rusted,” Bell said, “and all the welding was poorly done.”

They were originally planning to use the car for a charity drive across Canada and the United States.

“The idea came to me to do a classic car, take it on a road trip and visit all the We Day cities,” Bell said. “Then we’ll go to San Francisco, where the chase scene was and then work our way back up to Canada.”

But the plan hit a speed bump before the couple could hit Route 66: Bell saw a decrease in his health.

The trip was postponed, but the car repairs were not: Manitoba’s 2Shea Motorsports and Anola Custom worked tirelessly on the vehicle.

Saturday, confined to a wheelchair, Bell joined his family as he watched the replica being unveiled.

“It’s my dream,” Bell said. “My son will be able to drive it a little bit and we’ll have to teach Marleen how to drive a five speed.”

Though he’s currently in palliative care, Bell is confident the car will be in good hands long after he’s gone.

“My son and my wife will certainly look after it.”

