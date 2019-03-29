Collingwood woman charged after items reported stolen posted online for sale
A woman has been charged after police located items reported stolen from a pharmacy in Collingwood for sale online.
Collingwood and The Blue Mountains OPP say in mid-March, officers received a report of a shoplifting incident at the Shoppers Drug Mart located on First Street.
Police say officers were able to identify a suspect using surveillance footage.
During the investigation, police said, officers located some of the stolen goods listed online for sale.
Earlier this week, police say, a search warrant was executed at a residence on Collins Street. As a result, officers say a number of items reported stolen from the pharmacy were recovered.
Police have charged 38-year-old Mary Ann Vansickler from Collingwood with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.
Vansickler is scheduled to appear in court in Collingwood on April 30.
