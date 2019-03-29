Several youths hospitalized after consuming cannabis edibles in Collingwood: OPP

Police are warning residents after several youths in Collingwood were taken to hospital after consuming cannabis edibles.

Collingwood and The Blue Mountains OPP say the youths consumed cannabis-infused gummies and chocolate.

As a result, officers say the youths were taken to hospital for treatment.

READ MORE: Police seeking suspect after attempted robbery reported at Midland convenience store

According to police, the youths did not suffer any long-term effects as a result of the incident.

Police say cannabis edibles are not currently available for retail however, it is legal for a person to manufacture and possess an unlimited amount in their home.

Officers say a person can only possess and share up to 450 grams of these products in public, as long as they are not manufactured with any organic solvents.

Police are warning residents that the effects of edibles are not immediately apparent, which may cause over-consumption and unintentional overdose.

WATCH: Marijuana edibles: Legal to eat, illegal to buy