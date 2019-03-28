Family heirlooms stolen from Abbotsford home left vacant after death of owner

Police are investigating after several items were stolen from an Abbotsford home that was empty after its owner recently passed away.

Police said the thefts were discovered after family members of the deceased homeowner checked in on the home.

The thieves took several items, including a 2015 Can-Am side-by-side quad that was spotted driving down the street near Gladys Road and George Ferguson Way.

Also missing were three boxes of family photos and eight Thai opera dolls dressed in red and gold fabric.

Police say the the photos and dolls aren’t worth much, but are of great sentimental value to the family.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Abbotsford police at 604-859-5225, or text them at 222973 (abbypd).

Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit solvecrime.ca.

