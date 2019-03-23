Be wary of ‘switcheroo’ thefts, B.C. police warn after recent incidents

Police in B.C. are warning people to be wary of distraction thefts following incidents this week in Kelowna, Abbotsford and Vancouver.

On Thursday, Kelowna RCMP issued a press release regarding a senior who was robbed of a gold-chain necklace. Then, on Friday, the Abbotsford Police Department said it was investigating two jewelry thefts of similar fashion, while Vancouver Police said it had received reports of six distraction thefts in just two days.

“There has been a noticeable increase in similar distraction-style thefts in other Lower Mainland municipalities in recent weeks,” Abbotsford police said in an email. “The thefts involve the suspect getting out of their vehicle to make conversation with a victim wearing jewelry.

“The suspect then makes various excuses to make physical contact with the victim, at which time the thief smoothly removes the victim’s jewelry. The unsuspecting victim often doesn’t realize the theft has occurred until the suspects leave.”

In Kelowna, police said the crime happened in a parking lot outside a business along the 1800-block of Dilworth Drive.

The victim was reportedly in her vehicle when two women approached her. Police said “the two con artists, who effectively pulled at the senior’s heart strings, seemed to be very well rehearsed and very skilled.”

Police said one of the women reached inside the victim’s vehicle, offering her a gold-chain necklace. Police said the senior declined the gift, but the woman still placed the necklace around the senior. Police believe the suspect then detached the victim’s real gold-chain necklace before walking away.

“The stolen yellow gold-chain necklace held the victim’s wedding band alongside her late husband’s wedding band,” said Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

“It’s very troubling to hear that anyone would intentionally victimize any senior in our community.”

In Abbotsford, police say both victims were elderly and were walking in their neighbourhoods with their grandchildren.

In both cases, police said a vehicle stopped and a female passenger asked the victim for directions to the hospital. After directions were given, the female exited the vehicle and made an excuse to place jewelry on the victim. While doing so, police say the suspect discretely removed the victim’s own expensive jewelry.

Police describe the suspect as South Asian or Middle Eastern in appearance, 50 to 60 years old with a heavy build and black hair. The male driver is described as South Asian or Middle Eastern with black hair, 20 to 30 years old.

However, Abbotsford police noted that “the descriptions of the suspects and their vehicles vary, so it is possible multiple thieves are working as a group.”

In Vancouver, the six incidents occurred March 20-21, between 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. The victims were approached on a sidewalk or in a yard by a suspect described as a short, heavy-set woman, with a dark, olive completion, and a round face, aged 40 to 50 years old, and wearing a white shawl.

Police recommend that people notify family members of this “switcheroo type scam,” to conceal valuable items when in public and not allow strangers to get near you.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300, Abbotsford Police at 604-859-5225 or Vancouver Police at 604-717-2541.