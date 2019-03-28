Port Moody Mayor Rob Vagramov charged with sexual assault

Port Moody Mayor Rob Vagramov has been charged with sexual assault.

The charge relates to an incident alleged to have happened in Coqutilam in 2015, according to the BC Prosecution Service (BCPS).

The BCPS says Vancouver lawyer Michael Klein was the special prosecutor in the case on Dec. 17, 2018, but the announcement was postponed pending the approval of charges.

It says Klein was appointed “to avoid any potential for real or perceived improper influence in the administration of justice in light of the nature of the allegations and the identity of the accused as an elected municipal official.”

Klein has been given a mandate to give legal advice to RCMP investigators, as well as conduct related charge assessments and lead prosecution of any charges approved, the BCPS said.

One such charge has now been approved, and Vagramov is due for his first appearance in Port Coquitlam Provincial Court on April 25.

It says with the matter before the courts, it will not be commenting further.

Vagramov was narrowly elected mayor of Port Moody by 364 votes in last October’s municipal election, and had previously served as one of the city’s youngest-ever city councillors.

He has previously faced controversy after a 2014 social media video surfaced depicting him asking a homeless man to shotgun a beer in exchange for a sandwich.