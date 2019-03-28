Pedestrian injured in collision with vehicle south of downtown London: police

London police say a woman was hit by a vehicle just south of the downtown core.

The collision happened shortly before 10 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Wellington Street and Horton Street East.

A woman was struck and treated before being transported to hospital by paramedics. The extent of her injuries is not known.

Southbound traffic along Wellington Street was closed at Horton Street East for a short period of time as investigators worked on scene.

It’s unknown if charges are pending at this time.

