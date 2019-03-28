Traffic
March 28, 2019 11:19 am

Pedestrian injured in collision with vehicle south of downtown London: police

By Reporter  980 CFPL

A woman was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Horton Street East and Wellington Street Thursday morning.

Liny Lamberink / 980 CFPL News
London police say a woman was hit by a vehicle just south of the downtown core.

The collision happened shortly before 10 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Wellington Street and Horton Street East.

A woman was struck and treated before being transported to hospital by paramedics. The extent of her injuries is not known.

Southbound traffic along Wellington Street was closed at Horton Street East for a short period of time as investigators worked on scene.

It’s unknown if charges are pending at this time.

