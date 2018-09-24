Pedestrian killed in collision in northeast London

One person is dead after a car struck a pedestrian in northeast London Sunday night.

The collision happened around 8:15 p.m. at the intersection of Huron Street and Highbury Avenue.

The busy intersection is notorious for being one of the most dangerous in London. Statistics for 2016 show there were 62 collisions at that intersection.

Few details are known about the Sunday night crash but Middlesex-London EMS have confirmed to 980 CFPL one person is dead.

Police have not identified the victim nor have they said how the crash happened.