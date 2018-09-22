Norfolk County OPP seek suspect following Friday night robbery in Delhi

Norfolk County OPP are seeking a suspect following a robbery in Delhi.

Police say a lone man brandishing a edged weapon entered Dave’s Variety on James Street around 11 p.m. on Friday.

According to police, the man immediately jumped on the store’s counter, at which point employees fled the property.

Police say the man then removed the cash register before fleeing the store in an unknown direction. No injuries were reported in the incident.

READ MORE: Additional charges in alleged robbery, shooting at licensed marijuana grow-op: Norfolk OPP

Police add that a woman who entered Dave’s Variety prior to the robbery is believed to be able to provide additional information about the incident.

Police have issued a pair of images, captured from surveillance footage, of the unknown woman who officers are hoping to speak with.

The suspect is described as a man, standing between 5’6″ and 5’7″ tall. Police say he was wearing tan coloured pants, a black t-shirt with a winged pattern on the back and a long black shirt that covered his face.

The suspect was also wearing distinct dark coloured shoes with thick white soles.

Anyone with information that may help investigators is urged to contact Norfolk County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

WATCH: Surveillance footage released of attempted robbery at Hamilton store