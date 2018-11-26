Pedestrian seriously injured in crash on Exeter Road at Meg Drive: London police

London police have released few details but say a female pedestrian has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries following a serious crash on Monday afternoon.

Police were called to Exeter Road at Meg Drive over the 5 p.m. hour to reports of a crash involving a pedestrian.

Just after 7 p.m., police asked the public to avoid the area while emergency crews work to clear the scene.

Exeter Road is closed from Meg Drive to White Oak Road.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation and no other information has been released about the driver or the pedestrian.