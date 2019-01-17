Teenage pedestrian in life-threatening condition after Pond Mills crash: London police
A 13-year-old girl is clinging to life in hospital, after what London police are calling a serious crash involving a pedestrian in the southeast London neighbourhood of Pond Mills.
Emergency services responded to Deveron Crescent near Pond Mills Road sometime around 10 p.m. Wednesday.
The young girl was taken to hospital, where police say she remains with life-threatening injuries.
London Police are reminding all people to be aware of their surroundings while using roads throughout the city, and to be safe and courteous in their travels.
The intersection was closed for several hours, but police tweeted shortly before 2:30 a.m. that it had re-opened.
London police’s Traffic Management Unit continues to investigate, and anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
