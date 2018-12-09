Man succumbs to injuries from east-end collision: London police

London police say a 61-year-old London man has succumbed to his injuries following a Saturday night collision.

Police say a vehicle collided with a pedestrian at Highbury Avenue and Dundas Street shortly after 11 p.m.

The pedestrian was then transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

In an update issued on Sunday, police revealed the man had succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead in hospital.

Police are withholding his identity pending notification of next of kin.

Police have not released further details, however an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with relevant information is urged to contact police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).