Winnipeg’s Jackson Tachinski to play for Manitoba Bisons as two-sport athlete

After a banner senior season, Vincent Massey Collegiate’s Jackson Tachinski will head to university as a rare multi-sport athlete.

Tachinski is committing to his hometown Manitoba Bisons in football and basketball after the quarterback/guard helped the Trojans win championships in both sports this past season.

“I wanted two rings,” Tachinski said. “And I wanted to go out on top with both teams, in both sports.”

The 18-year-old was wrestling with the decision of which sport to pursue at the next level, but ended up finding a university that will let him play both as a two-sport athlete.

“They’re really excited to have me, and I’m really excited to start working with them,” Tachinski said. “It’s gonna be a lot of hard work, but I think I can pull it off.”

“It’s not going to be an easy task,” Trojans basketball head coach Nick Lother said. “But if there’s someone that can do it, it’s him.”

And while it will be a bit of a juggling act between football, basketball, and his studies, Tachinski just wants to continue playing both sports.

“That’s why I couldn’t give up one,” he said. “Cause I just love them both so much, and I’m gonna try to ride both of them as long as I can.”

Tachinski will be the first two-sport athlete in team sports with the Bisons in more than a decade. But athletics run in his blood with his big brother Xander playing football for the McMaster Marauders, while his older sister Victoria is running track at Penn State.

“Being the youngest out of four siblings – always beating me up and everything when I was younger, it definitely pushed me to do bigger things,” Tachinski said. “It’s hard living up to their standards, cause they’re amazing athletes as well.”

