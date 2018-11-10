Vincent Massey Trojans capture ANAVETS Bowl in thrilling finish

The Vincent Massey Trojans dethroned two-time defending champions St. Paul’s Crusaders on Friday.

In a furious finish, the Trojans handed the Crusaders a 28-25 loss in the ANAVETS Bowl for the varsity high school football championship at Investors Group Field.

READ MORE: Can’t play, will coach; DJ Lalama making most of downtime after season-ending injury

The Trojans saw a 10-point advantage vanish in the fourth quarter, and the lead changed hands twice inside the three-minute warning. St. Paul’s quarterback Brody Lawson scored a late touchdown to put his team back on top, but with just 31 seconds remaining, Trojans quarterback Jackson Tachinski found Riley Ho in the end zone for a final score of 28-25.

The Crusaders quickly marched back down the field and had a field goal attempt on the final play of the game to send it to overtime, however the Trojans blocked the attempt to secure the league crown.

WATCH: Highlights – ANAVETS Bowl St. Paul’s vs Vincent Massey

Tachinski scored a pair of touchdowns and was named the player of the game as he led the Trojans to victory. Ho and Breydon Stubbs had the other major scores for Vincent Massey.

It’s just the second varsity football championship for the school, with the Trojans previously winning in 2015. That title also came against St. Paul’s, and this was the third time in the last four years the two teams had met in a final.

READ MORE: Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ Kevin Fogg joins high school team to inspire players

Muludesta Yitna had two touchdowns for St. Paul’s in the loss. It was the 11th straight year the Crusaders appeared in the championship game.

The River East Kodiaks won the Division 2 championship earlier in the day, defeating the Kelvin Clippers 22-14 at Investors Group Field.

READ MORE: St. Paul’s Crusaders back on top in high school football with win in ANAVETS Bowl

The Clippers overcame an early 13-point deficit and led by a single point to start the fourth quarter, but with a little under 10 minutes remaining, the Kodiaks’ Sam Hezekiah returned an interception 15 yards for the go-ahead touchdown.

It was the school’s first varsity football title since 1997.