Man charged in connection to theft from hardware stores and construction sites

Police have made an arrest in connection with significant thefts from hardware stores and construction sites around eastern Ontario.

Over the past week, officers with the OPP organized crime enforcement bureau carried out two search warrants at the same property on Queen Street in Montague Township near Smiths Falls.

During both of the of the searches, police say they found a large quantity of stolen property obtained from various hardware stores and construction sites.

Among the items recovered were 400-lbs worth of propane tanks, eavestrough supplies, tools, and motorized equipment such as a commercial pressure washer, a brand new lawnmower and commercial heaters.

Bradley Gariepy, 28, faces nearly a dozen break-and-enter and theft charges.