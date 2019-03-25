Reports of man with a gun in New Westminster prompts ERT response

Heavily armed police, complete with an armoured vehicle, were called into action in New Westminster on Monday.

According to New Westminster police, officers were called to the area of East Columbia and Sherbrooke Streets around midday to reports of a man with what appeared to be a firearm returning to his home.

READ MORE: ERT descends on Maple Ridge home as part of robbery investigation

“Taking every precaution, we deployed members of the Emergency Response Team (ERT),” said New Westminster police Sgt. Jeff Scott in an email.

“Thankfully, this situation has been safely resolved with two adult males taken into custody without any incident.”

Scott said police are still investigating to determine if the man did, in fact, have a gun and if he did, whether it was unsafely stored or restricted.