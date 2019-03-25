Fire marshal probing fatal blaze in Norfolk County

The Ontario Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate a fatal fire in Norfolk County.

Police and firefighters were called to a home on Erie Avenue in Port Rowan on Monday.

Fire claims life of female. #OPP along with @NorfolkCoFire and @NorfolkEMS on scene. Update will be provided shortly by Constable Sanchuk. #NorfolkOPP. ^es pic.twitter.com/EGnFyd0smv — OPP West (@OPP_WR) March 25, 2019

The blaze reportedly started in the bedroom of the home, and a female victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name and age of the victim have not been released.

