Fire marshal probing fatal blaze in Norfolk County
The Ontario Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate a fatal fire in Norfolk County.
Police and firefighters were called to a home on Erie Avenue in Port Rowan on Monday.
The blaze reportedly started in the bedroom of the home, and a female victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
The name and age of the victim have not been released.
More to come.
