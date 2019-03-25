Suspects in custody following gunfire in Surrey

Three suspects are in custody following gunfire in Surrey on Sunday night.

The shooting happened at 8:30 p.m. at the busy intersection of 176 Street and Highway 10.

READ MORE: Inferno guts Surrey home; all occupants escape unhurt

Surrey RCMP nabbed two suspect vehicles a short time later near 176 Street and 20 Avenue.

Three suspects were taken into custody and the vehicles were seized. Two of the suspects are under the age of 18.

There were no injuries and RCMP say everyone involved knew each other.