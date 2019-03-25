Bus stop sign impaled through parked car’s windshield at Winnipeg gas station

Surely this isn’t a normal sign of spring.

A Winnipeg Transit bus stop sign — somehow — ended up sprouting through the windshield of a parked car at a Shell gas station on Portage Avenue Monday afternoon.

The bus stop sign was resting in a hole through the windshield at about 1 p.m. Monday. It appears to have been picked up and thrown into the vehicle, javelin-like, or possibly stabbed through the front window.

An employee who answered the phone at the station didn’t have many details, except to say that it had happened at about 12:30 p.m. and that no one came in to the store complaining about what happened.

The employee speculated that someone left their car parked in the lot and left for the day, making for a heck of a surprise when they return.

It appears no one was hurt.

