Man charged after allegedly approaching young girls at Angus park

A man from Clearview Township has been charged with criminal harassment after allegedly approaching a group of young girls at a park in Angus, Ont.

Nottawasaga OPP say on Thursday, at around 5:30 p.m., an unknown man driving a black Chevrolet sedan with a fin and a loud muffler approached a group of young girls who were playing at a park on Greenwood Drive.

Officers say the man allegedly engaged the young girls in conversation, asking them to come with him in exchange for money.

Police say the girls declined and left the area.

Officers say the girls told a parent who notified police immediately.

According to police, a few minutes later, the complainant saw the man return to the park and allegedly approach a second group of young girls.

Police say the complainant called police to provide officers with an update.

According to police, officers arrived on scene and identified and arrested the suspect.

Police say 31-year-old Anthony Holtorf has been charged with two counts of criminal harassment.

Officers say Holtorf was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at 705-434-1939 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).