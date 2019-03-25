Crime
March 25, 2019 10:36 am

Man charged with second-degree murder after woman found dead in Kirkland Lake: OPP

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

A man has been charged with second-degree murder after a woman was found deceased in Kirkland Lake, police say.

Kirkland Lake OPP says on Saturday, officers received a call for service on Algonquin Avenue.

Police say when officers arrived on scene a deceased woman was located.

Officers have identified the victim as 68-year-old Brenda Lautaoja from Kirkland Lake.

Police say following an investigation, 33-year-old Troy Lautaoja from Kirkland Lake was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

Officers say the accused was remanded into custody pending a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear in court in Temiskaming Shores on Monday.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

