Man charged with second-degree murder after woman found dead in Kirkland Lake: OPP
A man has been charged with second-degree murder after a woman was found deceased in Kirkland Lake, police say.
Kirkland Lake OPP says on Saturday, officers received a call for service on Algonquin Avenue.
Police say when officers arrived on scene a deceased woman was located.
Officers have identified the victim as 68-year-old Brenda Lautaoja from Kirkland Lake.
Police say following an investigation, 33-year-old Troy Lautaoja from Kirkland Lake was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.
Officers say the accused was remanded into custody pending a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear in court in Temiskaming Shores on Monday.
According to police, the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
