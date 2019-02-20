Youth charged with first-degree murder in connection with death in Barrie

Police say a youth has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with an ongoing death investigation in Barrie.

Barrie police say a male youth was found suffering from life-threatening injuries at a residence on Penvill Trail just before 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police say he was transported to a local area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officers have now charged a 14-year-old with first-degree murder, aggravated assault with a weapon and two counts of failure to comply with sentence.

The identity of the accused cannot be released under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The accused was remanded into custody Tuesday afternoon.

Police say a post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death is scheduled to take place on Feb. 21 at the Office of the Chief Coroner and Ontario Forensic Pathology Service located in Toronto.

