Durham police seize handgun after 3 suspects fail to stop for officers, flip their car
One suspect is outstanding and three suspects have been arrested after failing to stop for police and later flipping their car in Oshawa early Monday morning.
Police said two people left The Players Bench Sports Bar & Grill in northern Oshawa after making death threats and claiming they had a gun.
Officers said they were called and attempted to stop the vehicle with the suspects driving westbound on Taunton Road.
Police said the driver failed to stop, but after the pursuit ended for safety reasons, the vehicle was found on its roof at a gas station parking lot near Thornton Road and Taunton Road.
Two men fled on foot and a female and a male passenger were located inside the car, officials said.
Justin Walton, 32 of Glen Street in Oshawa, Elias Korakis, 31, of Trowbridge Drive, Milissa Truno, 28, of Fandango Drive in Brampton have all been charged with multiple fire-arm related offences.
Walton faced additional charges, including possession of a substance for the purpose of trafficking and threatening death/ bodily harm.
Police are still searching for one male suspect.
Police are asking for anyone with information to contact the Central East Criminal Investigation Bureau at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2783.
