Man, youth charged in connection with string of Ontario bank robberies: police

A man and a youth have been charged in connection with a string of bank robberies in Ontario, including one in Barrie, police say.

Durham Regional Police say an investigation was launched on March 6, after two bank robberies were reported in Ajax.

Police say on March 11, the suspects were located in Hamilton at a CIBC branch on Rymal Road East.

Officers say the two suspects allegedly robbed the bank, but were confronted by officers as they were heading to their getaway vehicle.

Police say after a brief foot pursuit, the two suspects were arrested.

According to police, an investigation revealed the same two suspects had allegedly robbed the CIBC in Barrie’s south end on March 7, and the CIBC branch in Vaughan on March 4.

READ MORE: Police seek 2 suspects after bank in Barrie reportedly robbed

Police say the pair were allegedly targeting CIBC and Scotiabank financial institutions, and were using stolen vehicles to carry out the crimes.

Officers have charged 20-year-old Michael Christopher from Etobicoke with five counts of robbery and five counts of wearing a disguise.

Police say a 16-year-old male from Mississauga has also been charged with five counts of robbery and five counts of wearing a disguise.

A third male youth was arrested and charged by the York Regional Police in connection with the reported robbery in Vaughan, officers say.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at 1-888-579-1520 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).