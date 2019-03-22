Video captures stolen Bentley driving wrong way down Coquihalla Highway

A driver on the Coquihalla Highway had to quickly change lanes Thursday after seeing a Bentley, which turned out to be stolen, driving the wrong way at top speed towards him.

Jonathan Corrigan caught the moment on his dashcam around 6:30 p.m. while driving southwest near the Othello Road exit north of Hope on his way from Lake Country to White Rock.

The luxury car can be seen in the distance coming straight towards Corrigan in the left-hand lane, forcing him to switch to the other lane. The Bentley then quickly speeds past and out of sight.

READ MORE: Vancouver man injured after driving the wrong way on Clark Drive dies in hospital

Corrigan said he immediately reported the incident to Hope RCMP, but has yet to hear back from officers.

The Bentley has been traced to Raymond Campbell, the general manager of DriveCo Motors in Coquitlam, who said he discovered the car stolen from his Langley home Thursday morning.

WATCH: Kristen Robinson reports on a crash caused by a wrong way driver on Highway 99 in Delta (March 28)

“It’s a gorgeous, gorgeous car — I bought it a year ago,” he said. “I thought one of my kids had moved it as a joke, but pretty soon I realized it was stolen.”

Campbell said he recognized the plate number on the car in the video as his, which was later confirmed after Merritt RCMP got in touch with him Thursday afternoon.

READ MORE: Wrong-way driver dies following head-on crash on Highway 99 in Delta

“They told me they gave chase, but had to call it off because of public safety,” he said.

Kelowna RCMP also gave chase to the Bentley Thursday night, Campbell said, but also had to call off the pursuit for public safety reasons. He said Vernon RCMP are now on the lookout for the car.

Global News has reached out to all the above RCMP detachments for comment.