Vancouver man injured after driving the wrong way on Clark Drive dies in hospital

A man who was seriously injured after driving his vehicle the wrong way on Clark Drive has died.

Vancouver Police say the incident happened on Feb. 4, near the intersection of Clark Drive and Venables Street.

READ MORE: Fatal head-on collision in North Vancouver sets vehicle on fire, snarls traffic for hours

Just before noon, a man driving a blue Honda Civic was seen heading southbound in the northbound lanes.

His vehicle clipped two others before crashing into the back of a southbound delivery truck.

The 23-year-old man was the lone occupant of the vehicle.

READ MORE: Police investigate speed as factor in fatal Vancouver car crash

He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Vancouver Police said he died in hospital Wednesday.

Police say their investigation into what happened continues.

Help us improve Globalnews.ca Take the survey now!