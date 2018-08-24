Canada
Police investigate speed as factor in fatal Vancouver car crash

One man was killed an another was sent to hospital with minor injuries in this crash early Friday morning.

A man is dead and another is in hospital after an early morning crash on Vancouver’s west side.

Vancouver police said it happened just before 3 a.m. on Arbutus Street near 33rd Avenue.

According to police, the victim was driving a newer model white Nissan Versa ‘Modo’ car-share vehicle.

Police said he lost control and smashed into a retaining wall. Speed is being investigated as a factor in the crash.

The 30-year-old driver, a man from Burnaby, died at the scene, while the passenger, a 32-year-old man from Langley, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The Vancouver Police Department collision investigation unit closed Arbutus Street from West 32nd Avenue to Quilchena Crescent to investigate.

The death is Vancouver’s eighth traffic fatality of the year.

