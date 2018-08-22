One woman dead in Abbotsford crash involving semi-truck

Abbotsford Police are asking for your help after a serious crash involving a semi-truck left one woman dead on Wednesday afternoon.

Cst. Jody Thomas said a semi-truck and a grey Mazda car crashed on Highway 11 near Clayburn Road just before 12:30 p.m.

Thomas said the woman, in her 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“It was a busy time of the day, there was lots of traffic in the area, if there’s anybody that witnessed the accident-crash or anything leading up to the crash, if they can contact us with any information.”

READ MORE: TSB investigates Abbotsford Airport crash

Thomas said it’s too early to tell if drugs or alcohol played a factor.

“Right now we’re still at the beginning investigating at the scene, obviously it was a busy afternoon dealing with the crash and we now have re-constructionists at the scene that will be determining any factors involved.”

Highway 11 will be closed for several hours between Harris Road and Bateman Road.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.