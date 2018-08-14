Child falls from Abbotsford window

Abbotsford Police are reminding residents to secure their windows after a child fell from a three-storey building Monday.

It happened around 4 p.m.

Sgt. Judy Bird says the three-year-old was playing with his dad when neighbours say other children came home.

The child apparently stood up on the bed and waved out the window when he fell through. Fortunately, he wasn’t seriously injured.

This comes a week after a four-year-old child was trapped on a third-floor decorative balcony in Abbotsford.

That child was brought to safety by police.