Malahat Highway closed after fatal collision involving SUV, sewage truck

A fatal collision Wednesday has closed the Malahat Highway in both directions just north of Goldstream Provincial Park.

West Shore RCMP confirmed a collision involving a blue SUV and sewage truck in the southbound lane near the Goldstream Boat House around 8 a.m. The driver of the sewage truck was found dead.

The driver of the SUV was injured and sent to hospital.

Officials are assessing the hazards from the sewage spill. HAZMAT crews are expected to complete the cleanup of the sewage before the highway reopens.

“The sewage spill prevents travel on the highway. We ask for patience from drivers who are affected by any delays as emergency crews deal with the closure of Highway 1,” Cpl. Chris Dovell of the West Shore RCMP said.

Northbound traffic is being detoured via Highway 14 to Pacific Marine Route to Highway 18 and then back to Highway 1.

The southbound detour is the reverse. Drivers can take Highway 18 to Pacific Marine Route to Highway 14 and then back on to the Trans-Canada Highway.