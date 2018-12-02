Fire
December 2, 2018 3:26 am
Updated: December 2, 2018 3:38 am

Head-on collision in North Vancouver sets vehicle on fire; snarls local traffic for hours

A horrific head-on collision between a westbound pickup truck and an eastbound passenger vehicle on Highway One in North Vancouver Saturday night snarled local traffic for hours.
It happened between Lynn Valley Road and Mountain Highway.
The passenger vehicle – a Modo rental car – caught fire, and several motorists tried to assist with putting out the flames and attempting to rescue the occupant.
A third vehicle was also involved in the multi-vehicle crash.
No specific word yet from RCMP on any injuries, or what led to the crash.
RCMP closed Highway One in both directions from Lynn Valley Road to Mountain Highway.
The collision occurred in an area where there are temporarily no concrete center dividers, due to construction on the new overpass.

