Manitoba woman escapes kidnapper, RCMP hunting for suspect

Portage la Prairie RCMP are looking for a suspect in a scary situation where a local woman narrowly escaped abduction earlier this month.

Police said the 29-year-old woman called them on the afternoon of March 15 and said she had just managed to escape from a man who had forced her into his car.

According to police, the woman was walking on Crescent Avenue West in Portage around 12:30 p.m., when a man in a blue Toyota pulled up and asked for directions.

He then forced her into his vehicle and drove her down a series of back roads before she was able to convince him to drive her to a restaurant.

While in the restaurant, she managed to get away and seek help from a customer.

Police believe the suspect is around 50 years old, and was wearing a grey sweater or hoodie, a green hat, and possibly grey pants.

His vehicle is described as a blue Toyota car with rust over the rear passenger wheel.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Portage la Prairie RCMP at 204-857-4445 or Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Secure online tips can also be made here.

