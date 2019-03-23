Manitoba woman escapes kidnapper, RCMP hunting for suspect
Portage la Prairie RCMP are looking for a suspect in a scary situation where a local woman narrowly escaped abduction earlier this month.
Police said the 29-year-old woman called them on the afternoon of March 15 and said she had just managed to escape from a man who had forced her into his car.
READ MORE: Winnipeg man forced to breathe meth, burned with cigarettes during kidnapping ordeal
According to police, the woman was walking on Crescent Avenue West in Portage around 12:30 p.m., when a man in a blue Toyota pulled up and asked for directions.
He then forced her into his vehicle and drove her down a series of back roads before she was able to convince him to drive her to a restaurant.
While in the restaurant, she managed to get away and seek help from a customer.
Police believe the suspect is around 50 years old, and was wearing a grey sweater or hoodie, a green hat, and possibly grey pants.
His vehicle is described as a blue Toyota car with rust over the rear passenger wheel.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Portage la Prairie RCMP at 204-857-4445 or Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Secure online tips can also be made here.
WATCH: Winnipeg mom guilty of child abduction faces new charges
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.