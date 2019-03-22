2nd measles case confirmed in 100 Mile House, B.C.

Interior Health has confirmed a second case of measles in 100 Mile House.

The health authority says the new case is linked to a previous case in the community, that was confirmed on March 9.

It says that original case was contracted outside of B.C., and was not linked to the outbreak in Metro Vancouver that was clustered around a group of French-language public schools.

On Thursday, Vancouver Coastal Health confirmed the Vancouver outbreak was over, with no new cases reported and the incubation period now over.

Interior Health says the two confirmed cases in 100 Mile House are the only two known in the region.

The health authority says it is “monitoring and following up with” people who may have been in contact with the newest case to determine if they need post-exposure protection.

It also wants to speak with anyone who was at the Interlakes Market between 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13, as they may have been exposed.

Interior Health is offering measles vaccinations to those who want them at the South Cariboo Health Centre in 100 Mile House and Williams Lake Health Centre.

Anyone who believes they have been exposed to measles and is showing symptoms including fever, cough, runny nose, and inflamed eyes followed by a rash should contact their health-care provider.

Interior Health says anyone showing symptoms should call ahead to their doctor’s office or hospital before visiting so that staff can take precautions to avoid exposing other patients.