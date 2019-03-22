Waterloo police searching for pair in connection with suspicious incident in Breslau

Waterloo Regional Police are looking to speak with a man and woman in connection with a suspicious incident which occurred at a park in Breslau on Thursday.

Police say that a woman was with her children at a park in Breslau when she was approached by an unknown woman who proceeded to strike up a conversation.

Upon leaving the park, police say the mother was followed home by the other woman, who was accompanied by a man, and further discussion was attempted.

The mother denied entry to her home to the mystery pair.

The female suspect is described as being white, around 20 to 25 years old, with a large build and shoulder-length dark hair, She was wearing black tights and a brown sweater.

The man is described as being black, around 20 to 25 years old, with a muscular build and short curly hair, He was wearing a long-sleeved blue shirt with a vest.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 ext. 4499 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.