Verdict due in murder trial of B.C. mother who allegedly smothered 8-year-old daughter

A verdict is expected Friday morning in the second-degree murder trial of Lisa Batstone, the Surrey mother accused of killing her eight-year-old daughter.

The court heard Teagan Batstone was smothered to death with a plastic bag in December 2014. The young girl’s body was found in the trunk of her mother’s car in Surrey, according to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

WATCH: Crown delivers their case in Batstone closing arguments

During the course of the trial, the court heard audio and video recordings of Batstone saying she wanted her daughter to “be with Jesus.”

READ MORE: Lisa Batstone knew what she was doing when she killed her daughter: Crown

Those recordings formed a key part of Crown’s argument that she smothered her daughter knowingly and with intent, choosing to do it while the girl slept to ensure she didn’t suffer.

WATCH: Defence argues Lisa Batstone ‘didn’t perceive reality’ when she killed her daughter

“I just wanted both her and I to be gone and both be in heaven,” according to one quote of Batstone’s read to the court.

READ MORE: B.C. mom who smothered daughter didn’t perceive reality of what she was doing: Defence

Batstone was found mentally fit for trial, however, her defence argued there was evidence calling her mental state into question and whether she was actually aware that what she was doing was morally wrong.

Forensic psychologists testified that her behaviour showed signs of borderline personality disorder, along with anxiety and depression. It also argued that a perceived falling out with her pastor at the time could have affected her mental state.