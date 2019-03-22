Toronto-area Taekwondo coach faces additional charges in sexual assault investigation

Toronto police say they’ve laid additional charges against a Taekwondo coach already accused of sexually assaulting some of his students.

Police say they arrested the coach in May 2018 and laid 13 charges against him, including six counts of sexual assault.

READ MORE: Toronto Taekwondo teacher arrested in alleged sex assault on girl may have B.C. ties: RCMP

They say there are fresh allegations against him involving a former student.

Police allege he sexually assaulted a girl in both Toronto and London, Ont., between 2013 and 2015.

They say Shin Wook Lim surrendered to police earlier this week.

He’s now facing four new charges – two counts each of sexual assault and sexual interference.