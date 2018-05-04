Toronto Taekwondo teacher arrested in alleged sex assault on girl may have B.C. ties: RCMP

RCMP in British Columbia say they are assisting the Toronto police after the arrest of a taekwondo teacher who’s been charged with sexual assault and other sex-related charges involving a teenage girl.

Shin Wook Lim was arrested by the Toronto Police Service on Tuesday.

In a news release, the Toronto police said a man sexually assaulted a teen girl in the city’s Bloor Street West and Ossington Avenue area between 2015 and 2017.

This man had coached the girl in taekwondo, police said.

Lim, a 44-year-old resident of Woodbridge, Ont., was arrested and charged with six counts of sexual assault; five counts of sexual exploitation; invitation to sexual touching; and sexual interference.

In a news release issued on Friday, the B.C. RCMP’s Lower Mainland district said Lim operated taekwondo training schools in the region before he moved to Ontario in 2013.

The RCMP said investigators want to identify any potential victims who may be living in B.C.