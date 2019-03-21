Man hosts naked mannequin ‘party’ to taunt neighbour who complained about fence height

A man in California decided to throw a “party” with a bunch of naked mannequins in his yard, taunting a neighbour who had called city officials and complained about the height of a fence.

Jason Windus decided to build a six-foot-high fence around his Santa Rosa home so he could allow his dogs to roam about in the backyard, and hopefully increase the property value.

However, a neighbour of his decided to leave an anonymous tip with the city, saying the fence was against bylaws.

Windus told 6ABC News that he received a letter from the City of Santa Rosa notifying him of a zoning infraction, noting the fence was too high and was blocking the corner of an intersection.

“It is very serious. They made me freak out,” he told the news outlet. “They were going to fine me every day it wasn’t taken down.”

So, Windus dialed up a buddy and asked him to come over with a chainsaw so they could lop off a section of fence to expose the corner of the property, meeting zoning codes. Then Windus threw a party.

“I guess the average person would get angry… I throw a naked party in my yard,” he explained.

Photos and video of the “party” show two male and two female dummies wearing their birthday suits, seated on some patio furniture. Another female mannequin is standing with its arms raised with shamrocks covering its plastic breasts.

“I couldn’t bring myself to throw them away,” the homeowner told ABC News. “I was going to use them for target practice.”

The man also posted a sign saying a seat was reserved at the party “for the nosey [sic] neighbour that complained about my fence to the city.”

“I wasn’t expecting any of this,” Windus told KTVU News. “We’ve had like 50 people stop, taking pictures, telling me how great it is.”

Game, set, match, Windus.