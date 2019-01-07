Crime
January 7, 2019 5:18 pm

Large police presence in Edmonton’s Queen Alexandra neighbourhood

By Digital Content Coordinator  630CHED

Edmonton police were on scene in the south Edmonton neighbourhood of Queen Alexandra on Jan. 7, 2018.

Sarah Kraus/Global News
A portion of an alley in Edmonton’s Queen Alexandra neighbourhood was taped off and a large police presence was at the scene on Monday.

Police haven’t confirmed what their investigation is focused on, but an area resident told 630 CHED that an officer came to her door looking for information as part of a suspicious death investigation.

The alley between University Avenue and 78 Avenue on 108 Street was blocked off with police tape. A Global News crew counted six cruisers on-site.

When contacted, an Edmonton Police Service spokesperson said it was too early to share details but that more information may be released later in the day.

More to come…

