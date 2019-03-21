Alberta election: Twitter Canada breaks down 2019 candidate profiles

Albertans have several candidates to choose from when they head to the polls in April to vote for the province’s next premier.

We’re just a couple days into campaigning, but already Twitter Canada has released social media statistics on NDP leader Rachel Notley and UCP leader Jason Kenney that could prove interesting to social media-minded voters.

READ MORE: Alberta election: How, when, where to vote

According to Twitter, Notley is the second-most followed sitting premier, and had more Twitter mentions in 2018 than any other sitting premier except for Ontario’s Doug Ford.

In June 2018, Notley became just the third sitting premier to reach 100,000 Twitter followers. She currently has more than 117,000 followers.

READ MORE: Alberta election promise tracker: Where do the parties stand on the major issues?

As for Kenney, he was one of the top five most-mentioned Canadian politician on Twitter in 2016, 2017 and 2018, and in 2019 already has over two times more mentions than Notley. He currently sits with over 165,000 followers.

Curious about the other party leaders? The Liberal’s David Khan (who joined Twitter in 2014) has over 6,600 followers and the Alberta Party’s Stephen Mandel (who joined Twitter in 2010) has over 23,600 followers.

Who’s following who?

Not all candidates are Twitter “friends.”

A search of their profiles reveals Notley follows Khan on Twitter, but not Mandel or Kenney.

Kenney follows Notley on Twitter, but not Mandel or Khan.

Khan follows Notley, Kenney and Mandel on Twitter.

Mandel doesn’t follow Notley, Kenney or Khan on Twitter.