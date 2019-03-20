Kirkland man accused of trying to kill his children found not criminally responsible

A West Island man accused in the attempted murder of his two children has been found not criminally responsible.

Crown prosecutors concluded that they reviewed the psychiatric evaluation and professional recommendations that he is not criminally responsible and have decided not to pursue a trial.

The 36-year-old man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the children, entered the court room for a preliminary inquiry Wednesday, wiping tears from his eyes multiple times.

His handcuffs were removed so he could take notes.

Family members in attendance were also teary-eyed during the hearing; some avoided looking at the accused.

Last November, Montreal police received a call about a man in crisis inside a home.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located a five-year-old boy and a 69-year-old man, both suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were taken to hospital to be treated and the suspect surrendered to police officers without incident.

The Kirkland man was facing two charges of attempted murder and one charge of aggravated assault.

The court called Dr. Chantale Bouchard, a psychiatrist from the Pinel Institute, to the stand Wednesday.

She evaluated the accused during his detention at the institute as he awaited court proceedings.

Her testimony cannot be reported.

