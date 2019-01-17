Kirkland shooting suspect waiting for psychiatric report

A court hearing for a West Island man accused of trying to kill his children has been postponed until next week.

The accused, who can’t be identified, is currently being held at the Philippe Pinel Institute where psychiatrists assessed him after his arrest in November.

Lawyers are trying to determine if the man can be held criminally responsible for his alleged role in the shooting of his five-year-old son and 69-year-old father-in-law.

In December, the Crown asked for a counter-evaluation after receiving the initial psychiatric report.

The accused’s defense lawyer says his client is undergoing treatment while awaiting assessment on his mental state.

“He has the support of his family,” said Alexandre Bien-Aime, a lawyer for the defendant.

“He has everyone who is supporting him and he is working through various issues.”

The 36-year-old faces six charges, including attempted murder, aggravated assault and illegal use of a firearm.

Police were called to the Kirkland home on Nov. 9, responding to a man said to be in crisis.

They found a child and an elderly man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The suspect surrendered to officers at the time.

The accused next appears in court on Jan. 23.