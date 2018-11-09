Kirkland man in custody after six-year-old boy, adult injured in shooting

A man is in police custody and a six-year-old boy and an adult in his 50s are in hospital following a shooting in Kirkland.

Montreal police said they were called about a man in crisis inside a home at around 7 p.m.

Manuel Couture, police spokesperson, said police officers found the victims injured inside the home.

They were taken to hospital. Police said they were conscious and speaking to investigators.

Couture said the man was still inside the home near the intersection of Sainte-Marie Road and Montrose Drive, which borders the cities of Beaconsfield and Kirkland.

He said the man came out and surrendered to police officers without resisting arrest around 8:10 p.m.

An investigation is underway.