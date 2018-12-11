Kirkland man accused of attempted murder has court hearing delayed

A 36-year-old Kirkland man accused in the attempted murder of his two children has had his court proceedings delayed until late December.

After his last appearance in court, the West Island resident was sent for a psychiatric evaluation at the Pinel Institute. The move was agreed on by the Crown and the defence to determine if he is criminally responsible.

The Crown said on Tuesday morning it is still waiting on the report from his psychiatric evaluation. The man, who appeared briefly in court on Tuesday, will remain at Pinel until he returns to court on Dec. 21.

READ MORE: Kirkland man charged with attempted murder of his two children

In November, he was charged with two counts of attempted murder against his two sons following a shooting in the West Island town.

The man was also charged with two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of illegal use of a firearm — one each against one of his sons and his father-in-law.

WATCH: A shooting in Kirkland has put two people in hospital



Montreal police responded to a call during the evening of Nov. 9 about a man who was in crisis inside a home in Kirkland.

Police said when officers arrived at the scene, they located an injured five-year-old boy and 69-year-old man. They were taken to hospital to be treated.

The suspect then surrendered to police officers at the scene without incident.

READ MORE: Kirkland suspect charged after boy, man injured in shooting

— With files from Global’s Felicia Parrillo and Rachel Lau