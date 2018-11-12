Canada
November 12, 2018 10:52 am
Updated: November 12, 2018 10:54 am

Kirkland man charged with attempted murder of his two children

Rachel Lau By Online Producer - Quebec  Global News

A shooting in Kirkland has put two people in hospital.

A 36-year-old Kirkland man was trying to kill his two sons, according to court documents.

He has been charged with two counts of attempted murder against his children.

He was also charged with two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of illegal use of a firearm — one each against one of his sons and his father-in-law.

This follows a shooting last Friday in the West Island town.

Montreal police said they were called about a man in crisis inside a home around 7 p.m.

Montreal police spokesperson Manuel Couture said when officers arrived at the scene, they located a five-year-old boy and a 69-year-old man, both suffering from gunshot wounds.

Montreal police officers outside a home in Kirkland following a shooting.

Brayden Jagger Haines/ Global News

They were taken to hospital to be treated.

Couture said the suspect surrendered to police officers without incident.

Montreal police are investigating after two people were injured in a West Island shooting.

Brayden Jagger-Haines/Global News

