2nd psychiatric evaluation requested for Kirkland man accused of trying to kill his children

A West Island man accused of trying to kill his children made a brief court appearance Friday.
Last month, the accused, who cannot be identified, was sent for a psychiatric evaluation at the Pinel Institute to determine if he was criminally responsible for his involvement in the shooting of his five-year-old son and 69-year-old father-in-law in November.
Friday, the Crown said it received the psychiatric report, but is requesting a counter-evaluation.
Lawyers for the accused say he is eager to begin treatment.
The 36-year-old is charged with two counts of attempted murder – one count against each of his sons.
He also faces two counts of aggravated assault, one against one of his sons and one against his father-in-law, as well as two counts of illegal use of a firearm.
This comes after Montreal police were called to the West Island on Nov. 9 about a man in crisis inside a home.
When officers arrived, they located a five-year-old boy and a 69-year-old man, both injured with gunshot wounds.
The suspect surrendered to officers at the scene.
The man will remain detained at the Pinel Institute until his next court appearance.
He is expected back in court Jan. 17.
