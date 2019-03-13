Police watchdog notified after man dies in Kamloops RCMP cell

B.C.’s civilian police watchdog has been notified after a man died while in police custody in Kamloops.

According to the RCMP, police were called to a business in the 100 block of Victoria Street with reports of an intoxicated man.

Police said the man had previously been told to stay away from the business but had returned.

Police located him in a nearby parking lot and arrested the man under the Liquor Control and Licensing Act. He was held overnight in the Kamloops RCMP cells.

Around 6 a.m. Wednesday, the man was found unresponsive in his cell, and police say he later died.

Police have notified the Independent Investigations Office (IIO), whose mandate is to investigate any interaction with police that results in serious harm or death to a member of the public.

The IIO has yet to comment.